Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 23: “Share Your Story”

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Tech. Sgt. Guy Colburn, 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, talks about owning his narrative and moving his life forward. (U.S. Air Force courtesy audio)