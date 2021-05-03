Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 22: “The Experience Of Living Through Suicide” (WARNING – Sensitive Subject Matter)

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Rutherford, honor guard training director, talks about the thoughts and journey of a hurting brother. (U.S. Air Force courtesy audio)