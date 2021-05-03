Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 22: “The Experience Of Living Through Suicide” (WARNING – Sensitive Subject Matter)

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 22: “The Experience Of Living Through Suicide” (WARNING – Sensitive Subject Matter)

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Rutherford, honor guard training director, talks about the thoughts and journey of a hurting brother. (U.S. Air Force courtesy audio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65546
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108215156.mp3
    Length: 00:35:27
    Album Practicing the Pillars Podcast
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 22: “The Experience Of Living Through Suicide” (WARNING – Sensitive Subject Matter), by A1C Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 21: “Want Revenge? Just Live Your Best Life”

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    Whiteman
    Practicing the Pillars Podcast
    Comprehensive Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT