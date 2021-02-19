Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 21: “Want Revenge? Just Live Your Best Life”

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Walters, 509th Force Support Squadron honor guard program manager, talks about his story of growing into his resiliency and how you can get through anything if you know who you are. (U.S. Air Force courtesy audio)