Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Walters, 509th Force Support Squadron honor guard program manager, talks about his story of growing into his resiliency and how you can get through anything if you know who you are. (U.S. Air Force courtesy audio)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 16:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65341
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108192670.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:26
|Artist
|Airman 1st Class Christina Carter
|Album
|Practicing the Pillars Podcast
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 21: “Want Revenge? Just Live Your Best Life”, by A1C Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT