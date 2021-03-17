This is a spot to inform the Misawa community about the 2021-2022 school year and virtual classes.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 23:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65704
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108234462.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spot: DoDEA Virtual School 1, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT