Technical Sergeant Jeffrey MacHott talks about Civil Air Patrol and what they do in Misawa in this radio news report.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 23:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65644
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108225917.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Radio Report, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT