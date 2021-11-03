Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edgren 2021 Graduation Travel

    Edgren 2021 Graduation Travel

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    Paris Rhoad from Edgen High School talks about the 2021 high school graduation and family travel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 00:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65627
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108224137.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist kill june 3
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edgren 2021 Graduation Travel, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Travel
    Misawa
    Graduation
    Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT