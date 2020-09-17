Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Radio Report: 24-Hour Shopette

    Misawa Radio Report: 24-Hour Shopette

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.17.2020

    Audio by Seaman Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Christine Crowely, an Army & Air Force Exchange Services representative, announces that the Misawa Shopette moves to a 24-hour schedule.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Exchange
    AAFES
    Misawa

