Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SrA Caroline Burnett AFTERNOON Show Open

    SrA Caroline Burnett AFTERNOON Show Open

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett 

    AFN Misawa

    SrA Caroline Burnett afternoon show open for the Afternoon Gym Sesh at AFN Misawa

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 21:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65598
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108222566.mp3
    Length: 00:00:20
    Artist SrA Caroline Burnett
    Year 2021
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Caroline Burnett AFTERNOON Show Open, by SrA Caroline Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    show open

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT