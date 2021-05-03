Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FSS Spot: Spring Break Trips ODR

    FSS Spot: Spring Break Trips ODR

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.05.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    This is a radio spot (commercial) promoting the Outdoor Recreation Center's Spring Break Trips for 35th Force Support Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65519
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108214434.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSS Spot: Spring Break Trips ODR, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Outdoors
    Trips
    Spring Break

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT