Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Service Members are Ambassadors

    Service Members are Ambassadors

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Radio Spotlight highlighting that service members are ambassadors while overseas and should act appropriately.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65185
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108155508.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2021
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members are Ambassadors, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Misawa Air Base
    Ambassador
    Misawa
    AFN Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT