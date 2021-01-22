Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Misawa Publicity request (Video)

    AFN Misawa Publicity request (Video)

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Spot highlighting how to submit a publicity request for video coverage from AFN Misawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65181
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108155502.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa Publicity request (Video), by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Misawa
    DMA
    AFN Misawa
    Misawa airbase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT