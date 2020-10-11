Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MRR - Red Cross, Happy Veteran's Day

    MRR - Red Cross, Happy Veteran's Day

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    The Red Cross stopped by AFN to talk about Veteran's Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 22:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64611
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108061352.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRR - Red Cross, Happy Veteran's Day, by PO3 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Cross
    Misawa Air Base
    Veteran's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT