Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MRR - MOSC Welfare

    MRR - MOSC Welfare

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Michelle Pumil stopped by AFN Misawa to talk how to submit a welfare request with the Misawa Officer's Spouse's Club.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 22:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64605
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108061346.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRR - MOSC Welfare, by PO3 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    AFN Misawa
    MOSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT