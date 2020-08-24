Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Radio Report - Thrift Shop ROM Bags

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    The Misawa Air Base Food Pantry is preparing food bags for newly arrived members of the Misawa community that are in a Restricted of Movement status.

