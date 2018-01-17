Army Medicine History - Minnie Breese Stubbs Life Story
Original date for audio interview is unknown.
Second Lieutenant Minnie Breese volunteered to go the Philippine Islands and was assigned to Fort Mills in Corregidor, April 1940. At that time, Army Nurses had relatively light work schedules and plenty of free time to enjoy the island. Breese had no idea that her life would change so drastically over the next 5 years.
