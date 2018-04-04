(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Medicine History - The Big Move

    Army Medicine History - The Big Move

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2018

    Audio by Francis Trachta 

    Army Medicine History

    Hello, everyone and welcome to the U.S. Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage podcast, a recurring podcast telling the story of Army Medicine since our inception in 1775.

    Although most of our podcasts will be focused on the history of Army Medicine, we thought we would share some of the things that have been going on behind the scenes at the AMEDD Museum.

    We had a few minutes to sit-down with Mr. George Wunderlich, the Director of the AMEDD Museum and ask him about the recent re-organization process that’s currently under way.

    Army Medicine History - The Big Move