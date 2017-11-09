(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Medicine History - Medic Describes 9/11 Response

    Army Medicine History - Medic Describes 9/11 Response

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Audio by Francis Trachta 

    Army Medicine History

    Excerpts from an interview with Sgt. Matthew Rosenberg regarding Sept. 11, 2001. Sgt. Rosenberg is an Army medic assigned to the DiLorenzo TRICARE Health Clinic, the Pentagon. He also serves as the noncommissioned officer in charge of mass casualty events. He was awarded the Soldiers Medal for his actions on Sept. 11.

    VIRIN: 170911-A-VG084-001

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 10.21.2019 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60980
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107356811.mp3
    Length: 00:12:33
    Conductor Francis Trachta
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Medicine History - Medic Describes 9/11 Response, by Francis Trachta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Medic
    AMEDD
    Army Medicine History

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Army Medicine History - Medic Describes 9/11 Response