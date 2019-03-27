(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stars and Stripes

    Stars and Stripes

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    Part 2 of 3- Recorded interview with Elena from Stars and Stripes Pacific about promotions and events happening

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2019
    Date Posted: 04.24.2019 20:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57312
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106673496.mp3
    Length: 00:04:27
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes, by SrA Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Pacific
    Misawa
    Stars and Stripes
    PACOM
    Air Force
    Misawa AB
    Aomori

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT