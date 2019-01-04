(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Parents Night out

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    30 Sec spot for parents night out in celebration of Month of the Military Child

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2019
    Date Posted: 04.24.2019 20:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57305
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106673489.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parents Night out, by SrA Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    kids
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    parents
    Pacific
    Misawa
    children
    family
    PACOM
    Air Force
    month of the military child
    Misawa AB
    Aomori
    purple
    MOMC

