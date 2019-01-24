The JTAGS commander, Capt. Lee Schroeder, discussing upcoming training and events for the Army unit and any one else interested.

AUDIO INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2019 Date Posted: 02.11.2019 01:08 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56328 Filename: 1902/DOD_106442109.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 190124-MIS-JTAGS-MRR, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.