    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 2 - Air Force Recruiting Service

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Another in-depth discussion with another area of AETC, Recruiting. We talk with Tech. Sgts. Manuel Christian and Meagan Roberts with about 30,000 lives changed in 2018; Recruiter Tiers 1,2,3; Developmental Special Duty; daily life of a recruiter, and "Goals."

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 2 - Air Force Recruiting Service, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast

    • LEAVE A COMMENT