Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 2 - Air Force Recruiting Service

Another in-depth discussion with another area of AETC, Recruiting. We talk with Tech. Sgts. Manuel Christian and Meagan Roberts with about 30,000 lives changed in 2018; Recruiter Tiers 1,2,3; Developmental Special Duty; daily life of a recruiter, and "Goals."