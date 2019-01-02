(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 1 - BMT Curriculum Changes

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 1 - BMT Curriculum Changes

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    An in-depth discussion with the Air Force Basic Military Training superintendent, Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hoover and a military training instructor, Tech. Sgt. Erik Garza, about the changes to the Air Force Basic Military Training curriculum designed to increase lethality and readiness in gra

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2019
    Date Posted: 02.07.2019 19:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56294
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106434680.mp3
    Length: 00:42:38
    Artist Dan Hawkins
    Composer NA
    Conductor NA
    Album Developing Mach-21 Airmen
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 1 - BMT Curriculum Changes, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Episode 2 - Air Force Recruiting Service

    TAGS

    basic military training
    BMT
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT