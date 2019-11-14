Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 20 – Special Warfare Airmen Nutrition

Episode 20 of the pod has Maj. Lindsey Torres, the Special Warfare Training Wing’s lead performance dietitian, sitting down with us talking about how the wing is using a holistic approach to nutrition education and training that will help the readiness of the Air Force’s future Special Warfare Airmen, enabling them to ultimately perform better across the length of their careers. Torres speaks to how the nutrition plan has evolved over time at the wing, as well as what it actually looks like in terms of the execution, including hydration, on a daily basis to build those healthy habits that will stay with the trainees long after they leave the formal training pipeline.