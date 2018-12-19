Misawa's Wild Weasel of the Month for December 2018 has no problems naming the qualities of what he would expect from a Wild Weasel of the Month, but has a hard time describing himself like that.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2018 00:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55412
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106329632.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MRR, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
