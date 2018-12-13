181218-MIS-DRUGS-MRR

Misawa's hospital has an amnesty where they take in all drugs and destroy them for proper disposal.
|12.13.2018
|12.26.2018 00:14
|Newscasts
|55402
|1812/DOD_106329589.mp3
|00:01:13
|2018
|Blues
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
|0
|0
