(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MRR

    MRR

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    American Red Cross workers came in to discuss safety tips and give advice on staying safe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2018
    Date Posted: 12.25.2018 23:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55400
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106329578.mp3
    Length: 00:01:22
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRR, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    system
    information
    cross
    american
    red
    high
    retirement
    three
    switch
    blended
    high-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT