    Towada Horseback Riding Club MRR

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.10.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    The Towada Horseback Riding Club is welcoming foreigners to join their club. Whether you speak Japanese or have ridden a horse before does not matter. Practice the ancient art of horseback archery or just ride or shoot here.

    Misawa Air Base
    club
    horse
    riding
    archery
    back
    towada
    PO2 Bryan Mai
    yabusame

