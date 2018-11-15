(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa Wild Weasel of the Month for November 2018 MRR

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.15.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    A member of the team that brings you your Airman or Sailor to the spotlight is recognized for her hard work and is now put in the spotlight herself.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2018
    Date Posted: 11.20.2018 22:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54721
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106235863.mp3
    Length: 00:01:16
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Wild Weasel of the Month for November 2018 MRR, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS

    PO2 Bryan Mai

