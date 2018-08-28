(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa Jets

    Misawa Jets

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Jets coach, SSgt Hollins built the basketball team from the ground up. Hear him explain why he did it.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2018
    Date Posted: 08.29.2018 21:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:04
    Year 2018
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Jets, by SrA Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Basketball
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Jets
    Misawa
    Air Force
    Airman
    Misawa AB
    Aomori
    Misawa Jets
    5 AF
    SrA Tony Rodeback

