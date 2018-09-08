(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Angel 2018

    Pacific Angel 2018

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.09.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    Airmen from Misawa travel to Vanuatu providing aid to local inhabitants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2018
    Date Posted: 08.13.2018 19:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53371
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105920173.mp3
    Length: 00:01:30
    Year 2018
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Angel 2018, by SrA Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Pacific Angel
    Misawa
    Misawa AB
    Aomori

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT