(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander's Open Line spot

    Commander's Open Line spot

    JAPAN

    07.26.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Misawa

    Spot promoting commander's open line on the first Thursday of the month

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2018
    Date Posted: 07.26.2018 22:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53023
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105862924.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Open Line spot, by PO3 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    military
    Air Force
    AFN Misawa
    fly fight win
    aim high
    American Forces Radio
    Berksteiner
    commander's open line

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT