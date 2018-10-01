Who: Military personnel and families
What: Current tricare changes
When: now
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2018 19:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52905
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105835632.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tricare changes part 2, by PO3 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT