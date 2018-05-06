Radio Spot promoting American Red Cross Emergency Mobile Apps
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2018 00:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52523
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105736331.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Radio Spot
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RED CROSS APPS-15SEC, by PO2 Benjamin Kittleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT