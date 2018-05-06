(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RED CROSS APPS-15SEC

    RED CROSS APPS-15SEC

    JAPAN

    06.05.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Kittleson 

    AFN Misawa

    Radio Spot promoting American Red Cross Emergency Mobile Apps

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2018
    Date Posted: 06.13.2018 00:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52523
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105736331.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2018
    Genre Radio Spot
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED CROSS APPS-15SEC, by PO2 Benjamin Kittleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    American Red Cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT