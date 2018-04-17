35th Fighter Wing wants you to use fire alarm pull stations responsibly
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2018 01:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52495
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105726964.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire Alarms, by PO3 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT