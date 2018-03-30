(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Selfridge Podcast Ep. 1

    Team Selfridge Podcast Ep. 1

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2018

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    Team Selfridge Podcast: Episode 1
    Introduction: SSgt. Drew Schumann
    Welcome from Airman Readiness Center: Brig. Gen. John Slocum
    Chiefs Message: CCMSgt Tony Whitehead
    Monthly Focus: Brig. Gen. John Slocum
    Public Affairs Resources/Closing: SSgt. Drew Schumann

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2018
    Date Posted: 04.30.2018 01:01
    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Selfridge Podcast Ep. 1, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

