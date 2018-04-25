Team Selfridge Podcast: Episode 2
Introduction: SSgt. Drew Schumann
Important Traffic Advisory: TSgt. Chelsea Barber
Force Protection: SSgt. Drew Schumann
Welcome from A-10 Weapons Loading: Brig. Gen. John Slocum
Chiefs Message: CCMSgt Tony Whitehead
Monthly Focus: Brig. Gen. John Slocum
Public Affairs Resources: SSgt. Drew Schumann
Green Dot Training: SSgt. Drew Schumann
Wing Ball: TSgt. Chelsea Barber
Closing: TSgt. Chelsea Barber & SSgt. Drew Schumann
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2018 01:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51885
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105575328.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:21
|Artist
|SSgt. Drew Schumann & TSgt. Chelsea Barber
|Composer
|SSgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|SSgt. Drew Schumann & TSgt. Chelsea Barber
|Album
|Team Selfridge Podcast
|Track #
|Ep
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Selfridge Podcast May 2018, by TSgt Chelsea Barber and SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT