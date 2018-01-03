(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Crow Menace

    JAPAN

    03.01.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Misawa

    Who: Base Residents
    What: Properly throw away garbage
    When: Now
    Where: misawa air base or any base
    Why: Prevent crows from littering the base

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2018
    Date Posted: 03.26.2018 01:14
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Crow Menace, by PO3 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Clean
    Trash
    Misawa
    Crows
    Base sanitation

