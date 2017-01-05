(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Pillars IV Personal Development

    The Pillars IV Personal Development

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    25th Air Force

    Whether active-duty Air Force, civilian or contractor, life happens, and you can’t always be prepared for it. An important part of making daily Air Force missions happen is ensuring Airmen are ready for what life hands them. During this podcast, Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, talk about personal growth.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.02.2017 10:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47749
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104317852.mp3
    Length: 00:17:37
    Artist Jim Bridgham & Jerry Walker
    Composer The Pillars IV - Personal Growth
    Album The Pillars
    Track # 4
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars IV Personal Development, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Pillars 1 - Loneliness
    The Pillars 2 - Sleep

    TAGS

    ISR
    25th Air Force
    25AF
    363rd ISRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT