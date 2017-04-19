(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 2 - Sleep

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2017

    25th Air Force

    Whether active-duty Air Force, civilian or contractor, life happens, and you can’t always be prepared for it. An important part of making daily Air Force missions happen is ensuring Airmen are ready for what life hands them. Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, have created 'The Pillars' podcasts to help Airmen boost their resilience. (U.S. Air Force Podcast by Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham and Capt. Jerry Walker, Ph.D.)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2017
    Date Posted: 04.20.2017 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 2 - Sleep, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ACC
    Resilience
    ISR
    Chaplain
    25th Air Force
    25AF
    363rd ISRW

