(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Pillars 1 - Loneliness

    The Pillars 1 - Loneliness

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    25th Air Force

    Whether active-duty Air Force, civilian or contractor, life happens, and you can’t always be prepared for it. An important part of making daily Air Force missions happen is ensuring Airmen are ready for what life hands them. Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, have created 'The Pillars' podcasts to help Airmen boost their resilience. (U.S. Air Force Podcast by Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham and Capt. Jerry Walker, Ph.D.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2017
    Date Posted: 04.12.2017 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47494
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104271067.mp3
    Length: 00:12:32
    Artist Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham and Capt. Jerry Walker, Ph.D.
    Composer Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham and Capt. Jerry Walker, Ph.D.
    Conductor Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham and Capt. Jerry Walker, Ph.D.
    Album The Pillars
    Year 2017
    Genre Podcast - Resilience
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 1 - Loneliness, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Resilience
    ISR
    Chaplain
    25th Air Force
    363rd ISRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT