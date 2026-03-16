Hanuman Guardian 26 | Combined Air Assault

Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, participate in a combined air assault with the Royal Thai Army on March 14, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 06:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999991
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581948
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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