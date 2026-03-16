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    Hanuman Guardian 26 | Combined Air Assault

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    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, participate in a combined air assault with the Royal Thai Army on March 14, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 06:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999991
    VIRIN: 260314-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_111581948
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Hanuman Guardian 26 | Combined Air Assault, by SSG Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Readiness
    Royal Thai Army
    Combined Air Assault
    Hanuman Guardian
    1-2 SBCT
    Partnership

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