Japanese American Society and Iwakuni City Culture Festival, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999969" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Iwakuni City and Japanese American Society Iwakuni co-hosted a culture festival at City Hall, March 15, 2026. The festival featured kagura and lion dance performances and gave participants the opportunity to take part in Japanese arts and traditions such as mochi pounding, origami and calligraphy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)