Iwakuni City and Japanese American Society Iwakuni co-hosted a culture festival at City Hall, March 15, 2026. The festival featured kagura and lion dance performances and gave participants the opportunity to take part in Japanese arts and traditions such as mochi pounding, origami and calligraphy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 02:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999969
|VIRIN:
|260315-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111581688
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese American Society and Iwakuni City Culture Festival, Japan 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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