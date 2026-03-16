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    Japanese American Society and Iwakuni City Culture Festival, Japan 2026

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    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.14.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni City and Japanese American Society Iwakuni co-hosted a culture festival at City Hall, March 15, 2026. The festival featured kagura and lion dance performances and gave participants the opportunity to take part in Japanese arts and traditions such as mochi pounding, origami and calligraphy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 02:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999969
    VIRIN: 260315-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111581688
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Japanese American Society and Iwakuni City Culture Festival, Japan 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    IWAKUNI
    JAS
    CULTURE FESTIVAL
    JAPANESE AMERICAN SOCIETY
    Kagura dance
    Lion Dance

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