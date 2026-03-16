Joint Base Andrews hosts 2026 College & Career Fair

Prince George’s County school district students attended the 2026 College & Career Fair hosted at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 11, 2026. The event was a two day STEM fair and aviation expo attended by 1,500 students who got in access to technical experts from agencies such as the U.S. Reserves 459th Air Refueling Wing, Maryland State Police, Army National Guard, Maryland Department of Labor, U.S. Air Force Academy and others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 13:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999871
|VIRIN:
|260312-Z-MF695-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111580577
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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