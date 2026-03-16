Joint Base Andrews hosts 2026 College & Career Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Prince George’s County school district students attended the 2026 College & Career Fair hosted at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 11, 2026. The event was a two day STEM fair and aviation expo attended by 1,500 students who got in access to technical experts from agencies such as the U.S. Reserves 459th Air Refueling Wing, Maryland State Police, Army National Guard, Maryland Department of Labor, U.S. Air Force Academy and others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)