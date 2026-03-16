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    Joint Base Andrews hosts 2026 College & Career Fair

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton 

    316th Wing

    Prince George’s County school district students attended the 2026 College & Career Fair hosted at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 11, 2026. The event was a two day STEM fair and aviation expo attended by 1,500 students who got in access to technical experts from agencies such as the U.S. Reserves 459th Air Refueling Wing, Maryland State Police, Army National Guard, Maryland Department of Labor, U.S. Air Force Academy and others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999871
    VIRIN: 260312-Z-MF695-1001
    Filename: DOD_111580577
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Joint Base Andrews hosts 2026 College & Career Fair, by A1C Ian Carton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base Andrews
    STEM Fair
    PG County
    Aviation Career Exposition
    459th Air Refueling Wing

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