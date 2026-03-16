CORE26 | Norwegians, U.S. Marines Convoy in All-Terrain Carriers in Norway during Arctic Exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999849" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, convoy in a Bandvagn 206 all-terrain carrier during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. Service members from 2nd Marine Division and allied partners participated in a full-scale Live Exercise designed to test operational readiness, improve coordination, and synchronize integrated operations, enhancing mission efficiency in cold-weather conditions. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)