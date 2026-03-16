CORE26 | Norwegians, U.S. Marines Convoy in All-Terrain Carriers in Norway during Arctic Exercise B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, convoy in a Bandvagn 206 all-terrain carrier during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 11, 2026. Service members from 2nd Marine Division and allied partners participated in a full-scale Live Exercise designed to test operational readiness, improve coordination, and synchronize integrated operations, enhancing mission efficiency in cold-weather conditions. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999849
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-UT443-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111580220
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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