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    CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: U.S. Marines and Swedish Forces Integrate in First Exercise as NATO Allies in Finland

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    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    03.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alexis French 

    2nd Marine Division

    Swedish soldiers with Skaraborg Regiment and U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct Combat Enhancement Training and Force Integration Training in Rovaniemi, Finland, March 14, 2026. This training combined force-on-force scenarios designed to enhance operational skills and increase lethality in Arctic conditions. This event marks one of the first times U.S. Marines have conducted this type of integrated infantry training with their Swedish counterparts since Sweden joined the NATO Alliance. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexis French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999835
    VIRIN: 260314-M-FJ221-1001
    Filename: DOD_111580023
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: U.S. Marines and Swedish Forces Integrate in First Exercise as NATO Allies in Finland, by Sgt Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Response
    force on force
    Swedish Armed Forces
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    CORE26

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