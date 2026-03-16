CORE26 | A New Era of Partnership: U.S. Marines and Swedish Forces Integrate in First Exercise as NATO Allies in Finland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Swedish soldiers with Skaraborg Regiment and U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct Combat Enhancement Training and Force Integration Training in Rovaniemi, Finland, March 14, 2026. This training combined force-on-force scenarios designed to enhance operational skills and increase lethality in Arctic conditions. This event marks one of the first times U.S. Marines have conducted this type of integrated infantry training with their Swedish counterparts since Sweden joined the NATO Alliance. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexis French)