The life of a Crew Chief at Misawa Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Castillo, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, does day to day repairs and inspections at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 02, 2026. Castillo's main priority is to make sure the F-16 Fighting Falcons are able to fly and protect the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)