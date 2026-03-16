The life of a Crew Chief at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Castillo, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, does day to day repairs and inspections at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 02, 2026. Castillo's main priority is to make sure the F-16 Fighting Falcons are able to fly and protect the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999818
|VIRIN:
|260202-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579763
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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