Hanuman Guardian: Hotel Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment & Royal Thai Army Combat Trains Command Post (CTCP) Operations

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Soldiers from Hotel Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment & the Royal Thai Army conduct Combat Trains Command Post (CTCP) Operations in Lopburi, Thailand on March 15, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian 26. Soldiers from Hotel Company, 5-20 IN REG conducted chow operations and a bilateral team of mechanics conducted maintenance on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) using a M984A4 Wrecker-Recovery vehicle.



Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Charles Marx)



Runtime- 2:04:12



00:00:00 Wide Shot - US Soldiers loading food containers onto trailer

00:07:91 Medium Shot- US Soldiers loading food containers onto trailer

00:16:23 Close shot- US Soldiers loading box onto trailer and closing trailer

00:22:10 Wide shot- US JLTV with trailer driving away

00:29:15 Close shot- Tires of JLTV with trailer driving by

00:36:22 Wide shot- US Soldiers being served breakfast in the Containerized Kitchen (CK)

00:47:05 Close shot- US Soldiers being served breakfast in the CK

00:52:28 Wide Shot- Royal Thai Army (RTA) Soldier ground guiding RTA vehicle

00:59:28 Wide Shot- US Soldiers greet RTA Soldiers

01:11:06 Wide shot- US Soldiers greet RTA Soldiers

01:17:16 Wide Shot- US and RTA Soldiers operating crane on M984A4 Wrecker

01:24:13 Medium Shot- US Soldier showing RTA Soldier how to use the crane

01:29:19 Medium Shot- US Soldier showing RTA Soldier how to use the crane

01:26:29 Close Shot- M984A4 Wrecker crane moving

01:42:17 Wide Shot- US and RTA Soldiers using crane

01:50:00 Medium Shot - US and RTA Soldiers using crane

01:58:09 Close Shot- US Soldier connects crane to JLTV