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    Hanuman Guardian | B-ROLL Hotel Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment & Royal Thai Army Combat Trains Command Post (CTCP) Operations

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    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Charles Marx 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Hotel Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment & the Royal Thai Army conduct Combat Trains Command Post (CTCP) Operations in Lopburi, Thailand on March 15, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian 26. Soldiers from Hotel Company, 5-20 IN REG conducted chow operations and a bilateral team of mechanics conducted maintenance on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) using a M984A4 Wrecker-Recovery vehicle.

    Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Charles Marx)

    Runtime- 2:04:12

    00:00:00 Wide Shot - US Soldiers loading food containers onto trailer
    00:07:91 Medium Shot- US Soldiers loading food containers onto trailer
    00:16:23 Close shot- US Soldiers loading box onto trailer and closing trailer
    00:22:10 Wide shot- US JLTV with trailer driving away
    00:29:15 Close shot- Tires of JLTV with trailer driving by
    00:36:22 Wide shot- US Soldiers being served breakfast in the Containerized Kitchen (CK)
    00:47:05 Close shot- US Soldiers being served breakfast in the CK
    00:52:28 Wide Shot- Royal Thai Army (RTA) Soldier ground guiding RTA vehicle
    00:59:28 Wide Shot- US Soldiers greet RTA Soldiers
    01:11:06 Wide shot- US Soldiers greet RTA Soldiers
    01:17:16 Wide Shot- US and RTA Soldiers operating crane on M984A4 Wrecker
    01:24:13 Medium Shot- US Soldier showing RTA Soldier how to use the crane
    01:29:19 Medium Shot- US Soldier showing RTA Soldier how to use the crane
    01:26:29 Close Shot- M984A4 Wrecker crane moving
    01:42:17 Wide Shot- US and RTA Soldiers using crane
    01:50:00 Medium Shot - US and RTA Soldiers using crane
    01:58:09 Close Shot- US Soldier connects crane to JLTV

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999812
    VIRIN: 260316-A-FS168-1001
    Filename: DOD_111579708
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hanuman Guardian | B-ROLL Hotel Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment & Royal Thai Army Combat Trains Command Post (CTCP) Operations, by SGT Charles Marx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hanuman Guardian, 5-20 IN REG, Partnership, Readiness, Bilateral Training, INDOPACOM

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