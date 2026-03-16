Personnel from the Seventh Air Force's wing inspection team perform operations during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2026. WIT members are responsible for conducting assessments of their unit’s operational readiness, discipline, and efficiency to ensure compliance with mission requirements and regulatory standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter and Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 04:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999804
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-EV810-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579590
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Inspection Team Validates Readiness During Freedom Shield 26, by SrA Brenden Beezley and SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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