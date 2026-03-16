Wing Inspection Team Validates Readiness During Freedom Shield 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999804" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel from the Seventh Air Force's wing inspection team perform operations during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2026. WIT members are responsible for conducting assessments of their unit’s operational readiness, discipline, and efficiency to ensure compliance with mission requirements and regulatory standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter and Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)