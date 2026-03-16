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    Wing Inspection Team Validates Readiness During Freedom Shield 26

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    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley and Staff Sgt. Evan Porter

    Seventh Air Force

    Personnel from the Seventh Air Force's wing inspection team perform operations during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2026. WIT members are responsible for conducting assessments of their unit’s operational readiness, discipline, and efficiency to ensure compliance with mission requirements and regulatory standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter and Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 04:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999804
    VIRIN: 260313-F-EV810-1001
    Filename: DOD_111579590
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wing Inspection Team Validates Readiness During Freedom Shield 26, by SrA Brenden Beezley and SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WIT
    Exercise
    Inspection
    Freedom Shield 26
    FS26

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