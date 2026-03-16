Nimitz CIWS Live-Fire Exercise

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a Mark 15 Phalanx Close-In Weapons System live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, March 16, 2026. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 23:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999801
|VIRIN:
|260316-N-JG278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111579522
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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